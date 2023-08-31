'When your sister says...': Britney Spears disses her estranged sister Jamie Lynn as Sam Asghari unfollows her

Britney Spears has found herself in the middle of a messy divorce as the public has been following her every move closely. It is well known that the singer is not close to any of her family members, but one person in her life has gotten a little more attention for getting dissed by Spears than the rest. That person being Britney's own sister, Jamie Lynn. The two have been at odds for a long time, and Spears recently dissed her younger sister on social media.

Britney Spears dissed Jamie Lynn

Amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears doesn't get a respite from her family either as she remained in a strained relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn. The 41-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing. In the caption, she subtly took a dig at her younger sibling, as she mocked the fact that the Zoey 101 alum had once claimed to have loved Britney to bits. The Oops I Did It Again singer wrote, "In Mexico 🇲🇽 now !!! When your sister says “I love her to DEATH” … you learn to start living !!!!" In the short reel, the 41-year-old showcased her dance moves in a white top paired with knee-high boots. She later changed into a neon green bikini top along with a leopard-print thong. The Gimme More singer has been recently seen vacationing in Mexico, just weeks after the announcement of her split from her husband, Sam Asghari.

Sam Asghari unfollows Britney Spears

Either on or before Wednesday, August 30, Sam Asghari chose to unfollow his spouse of 14 months. As of now though, the pop princess still follows the 29-year-old. On August 16, Asghari filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Though things got ugly pretty fast, as a source close to the situation told TMZ, that Sam had been making threats to disclose "embarrassing information" about the singer unless she agreed to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement. Though later on these claims were denied.

Meanwhile, there were several rumors going around that claimed Britney was looking to reconcile with her father who was responsible for putting her under his conservatorship for two decades. But soon different sources cleared the air they refuted these claims.

