When Zendaya revealed that for 2020 Emmys, there was 'somebody standing outside of everyone's home' until the winner was announced

Zendaya needs no introduction. The 27-year-old actor-singer-producer lives rent-free in her fans' hearts all the time. Did you know once the Spider-Man actress went undercover on the internet and responded to real comments from YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Quora, IMDb and Wikipedia? Sounds interesting, right?

Zendaya revealed fun fact about her 2020 Emmy win

As a part of GQ's ‘Actually Me’ video series, Zendaya chose to answer a fan who asked "How the Emmy got there that fast?" referring to her iconic win at 72nd Emmy Awards for Euphoria. Euphoria follows the troubled life of a teenager in California, seeking hope while hassling love, loss and addiction.

Zendaya replied, "Fun fact: Everyone who participated in the Emmys, there was somebody standing outside everyone's home, I believe, with a hazmat suit and an Emmy. And if you win, you got to keep the Emmy and if you did not, they took it. So, there was a lovely young woman outside of my house with a hazmat suit, and Darnell who is like my brother and my assistant, when he heard the news, he grabbed it and ran in with it. So, that's how it got there so fast." (sic)

Netizens hailed Zendaya for being such a genuine star

Reacting to Zendaya's excitement while answering fans' questions, many netizens lauded the actress for being so polite and giving a proper answer rather than a one-word reply.

A YouTube user commented on her video saying, "She literally gives so much details about her answers. She’s just so down to earth."

Another YouTube user wrote, "The way she’s explaining everything instead of giving short answers and skip. ma’am, you’re a Queen."

Going by the comments, it's easy to say that fans truly love Zendaya for who she is and we totally get them. After all, she deserves all the appreciation and recognition.

