‘Whenever I walked…’: When Mark Ruffalo shared his ‘humiliating’ experience of playing Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the world of superheroes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us some unforgettable characters, one of whom is the Hulk, portrayed by actor Mark Ruffalo. While the Hulk might be a green powerhouse on the screen, Ruffalo recently revealed that playing this iconic character has been, in his own words, "humiliating." In this throwback article, we delve into Ruffalo's candid reflections on his experience of donning the man-canceling suit and transforming into the Hulk.

The man-canceling suit

Mark Ruffalo's journey as Bruce Banner and the Hulk began with a unique set of challenges. He disclosed, "I've done so much motion capture," and it all starts with what he humorously calls the "man-canceling suit." This skin-tight leotard, designed to aid in the transformation into the bulky green superhero, is the source of his self-proclaimed humiliation.

Ruffalo explained that the suit was designed to make him look big in areas where he wanted to appear small and small where he wished to appear large. He went on to describe the suit as "ridiculous pajamas" that made him look like a "Chinese checkerboard." This self-deprecating humor reveals the actor's ability to laugh at himself despite the challenges.

The reluctant Hulk

One can only imagine the camaraderie on the sets of a Marvel film, with all the A-list actors donning their superhero costumes. Ruffalo shared that his fellow actors couldn't help but laugh when he walked onto the set in his unique attire. While they were dressed in cool and iconic superhero costumes, Ruffalo felt out of place in his man-cancelling suit, and the laughter of his colleagues served as a testament to the camaraderie that exists among the MCU stars.

Surprisingly, Mark Ruffalo initially hesitated to take on the role of the Hulk, as two talented actors, Eric Bana and Edward Norton, had previously portrayed the character. Ruffalo even admitted to believing that he was the "wrong guy" for the role. However, his portrayal of the character has since won over fans worldwide and made him an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mark Ruffalo's candid reflections remind us that even superheroes face their own set of challenges, both on and off the screen. His humility and humor in the face of "humiliation" reveal the down-to-earth nature of the actor behind the Hulk, making him more endearing to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

