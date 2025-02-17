Where Are Gabby Petito's Parents Now? Find Out About Family's Life 4 Years After Her Death Amid Release of Netflix Series

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The heartbreaking loss of Gabby Petito still deeply affects her family. Almost four years since her passing, her parents and stepparents are navigating their sorrow while keeping her memory alive.

Gabby’s journey as a YouTuber, documenting life on the road with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, ended in heartbreak when her body was discovered in September 2021 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Netflix’s documentary American Murder: Gabby Petito, released on February 17, 2025, sheds light on Gabby’s final days through the eyes of her parents.

Joe Petito, Gabby's father, shared with PEOPLE in June 2024 that he doesn’t believe in closure after the loss of a child. “You’re never going to get closure over the loss of a child,” Joe said.

“There will always be a hole in your heart that’s never going away.” Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, shared her feelings months later, telling PEOPLE, “We’re never going to feel like we have justice.” Nichole added, "It’s been three years now since the last time I heard her voice or seen her, and that’s really hard."

Gabby’s parents have been fighting for justice ever since her tragic murder. They filed multiple lawsuits, including one against the Moab police for failing to protect Gabby during a traffic stop in August 2021.

Gabby was visibly upset in body camera footage, and police officers allegedly ignored signs of domestic violence. In November 2022, they filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit, stating that if the police had acted differently, Gabby might still be alive. While the case was dismissed in November 2024, her parents remain hopeful for future action.

Additionally, Nichole and Joe sued Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, claiming they knew of Gabby’s death and the location of her body. In February 2024, the families reached a settlement, with Gabby’s family attorney stating that the settlement would help them "move on and continue to honor the legacy of our beautiful daughter, Gabby."

Through their pain, Gabby’s parents and stepparents have found a way to support each other. Joe shared that he and his wife Tara, Nichole, and her husband Jim have grown closer.

Despite the ongoing grief, Gabby’s family is committed to keeping her memory alive. Through their efforts, including the release of the Netflix documentary American Murder: Gabby Petito, they hope to inspire change and raise awareness.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.