‘Where are you going with this…’: When Ryan Gosling recalled his hilarious and uncomfortable ‘experience’ of Turkish massage

Ryan Gosling, the ever-charming actor, is a fan favorite in Hollywood. He came into the spotlight after his 2004 film, The Notebook. The notable actor once shared an hilarious moment with fans that will make one uncontrollably laugh. In a 2016 interview with Graham Norton, Ryan Gosling shared his very hilarious and uncomfortable experience after a massage session.

Ryan Gosling shared his experience after a Turkish massage

In a 2016 interview with Graham Norton, when he appeared on the Graham Norton Show, he shared his very unpleasant experience during a Turkish massage. When asked if he was having a deep tissue massage or something, Gosling replied, “Where are you going with this Graham? We're having a Turkish massage or something; I don't know what it has to do with what we're talking about."

After some pursuance, The Notebook star shared his experience and said, “I had an awful experience in the Turkish massage where this guy's idea of massage was to like take my one leg and the other arm and try and connect it behind my back, and I was kind of like, you know, like that, and then I will his belly go in my mouth."

He then spoke about the awful moment and said, “You know, when you get something weird in your mouth and you're like, if you're eating something you like, you send your brain and send your tongue to figure out what it is. The conscious thought is that it's just like a xylophone figure. To figure it out, my tongue was like, What is that? It's a hairy belly. It's like you're heading off for newspapers."

Ryan Gosling on the professional front

Ryan Gosling has given some of the most promising performances ever. From La La Land to Barbie, he has very profoundly made his place in the industry. Ryan Gosling played the famed Ken doll in Greta Gerwig's universally praised plastic live-action film Barbie. The movie also has Margot Robbie in it. The film was the most anticipated film of the year. Following the release of his most recent film, Gosling and his family were photographed on a beach vacation.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling's depiction of Ken in Barbie may earn him Best Supporting Role consideration at the 2018 Academy Awards. To watch Gosling do his magic, Barbie is available for rent now on Amazon Prime Video.

