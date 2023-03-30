Where can you watch Avatar: The Way of Water online? Deets inside

Avatar: The Way of Water is finally available for viewers to watch online. The James Cameron directorial had a successful theatrical run after its release in December last year, going on to become the third-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. It is the sequel to the 2009 epic movie Avatar which tells the story of the Na’vi people who live on the planet Pandora. However, Avatar 2 shifted its focus to the underwater life of the Metkayina clan. Scroll down to find out where you can watch the Oscar-nominated movie online.

Where can you watch Avatar: The Way of Water online?

Avatar: The Way of Water is available on various streaming platforms and video-on-demand retailers, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft. Viewers can also purchase the movie for $19.99 to enjoy it in ultra-HD quality.

Since there is no rental option available for the film at the moment, the only other option is to get a digital copy. After making the purchase, viewers can watch it any time they want to.

It should be noted that the sequel will also be available on Disney+ eventually, just like the first movie in James Cameron’s franchise. This is because Disney has acquired 20th Century Fox. However, it is not yet known when the film will be available for streaming on the platform.

More on Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel is set 13 years after the events of the first film as we return to the story of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldanda) family amid the emergence of a new threat that they must face. Apart from Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in lead roles. After a long wait since the first film's release, the sequel released in theatres worldwide on December 16. In India, the film saw a release in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

