Where can you watch HBO Original, Max Original, and Warner Bros. Television content in India?

HBO Original, Max Original, and Warner Bros. Television content finally have a new streaming platform for Indian viewers.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Viacom18 today announced their new multi-year agreement, which makes JioCinema India's new streaming home for HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content from the coming month. It should be noted that this partnership will include exclusive content rights across digital and linear. The agreement will allow Viacom18 to offer thousands of hours of unmatched content to its Indian viewers across its linear channels and streaming platforms alike. HBO Original, Max Original, and Warner Bros. Television series are set to premiere on JioCinema on the same day as the U.S.

What HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content will be available to stream on JioCinema?

Some of the content that will be available on JioCinema include HBO’s globally acclaimed series such as House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus, and returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Mason. Apart from this, some highly anticipated HBO Original series including The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer, and The Regime are also included in the agreement. Series like Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, and Veep, will also be available for users.

Coming to Max Original, the series include And Just Like That…, Peacemaker, and The Flight Attendant, along with highly anticipated premieres such as Dune: The Sisterhood, The Batman spinoff The Penguin, and Duster, from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, as well as much-loved Warner Bros. Television series like East New York and Gotham Knights are also feature in the agreement.

Moreover, JioCinema will also stream Future Warner Bros. blockbuster movies and a huge film library including the cult favorites like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and DC Universe movies, as well kids’ animation titles like Dexter's Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids.

Talking about this new development, Clement Schwebig, President, India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands are incredibly popular across India, and we are pleased to partner with Viacom18 to bring our premium HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content to local fans. This new agreement demonstrates our commitment to South Asia as we seek to entertain audiences across more platforms, and further strengthens the scale of our regional business as a whole.”

