Where can you watch Oscars 2023? Date, time and other details

The most prestigious awards ceremony is just a week away. The 95th Oscar Awards, which will take place on March 12th, 2023, will reveal who will hold the golden knight and get the title from the list of nominees, making fans from across the globe eager to witness history.

The Meaning of Oscar Awards Magnificent Design

The Oscar is designed in a way to honour every individual for their field of work, as it is a stylized depiction of a knight carrying a crusader's sword perched atop a reel of film with five spokes representing the Academy's five founding branches: actor, director, producer, technician, and writer.

People in the industry put their blood and sweat into setting a benchmark and reaching the Oscars, where every director, producer, and actor's goal is to take home the golden knight in order to put a seal on their hard work. This prestigious award is the most valuable event for the Entertainment industry and audience, who will glue their eyes to the screen waiting for the deserving candidates to lift the trophies.

The ceremony, which will be happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, is all set to host the most anticipated evening of the year. With Indie hit Everything Everywhere all at Once, which is leading highest in terms of nominations by garnering 11 nominee positions at Best Picture and other categories. Which will compete with excellent movies such as Avatar: The Way of Water and The Banshees of Inisheer and much more.

We've got all the information you need to know about when and how to watch the 2023 Oscars. Here's everything you need to know about Oscar Award’s evening.

When and where the most awaited Oscars 2023 will be taking place?

The 2023 Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood shopping mall in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12.

What time Oscar will be broadcasted?

The programme begins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and lasts for three hours; the show will be concluded at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT). Typically, the red carpet begins two hours before the event.

Which channel will broadcast the Oscars 2023?

The 2023 Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. ABC is available on all cable and satellite subscriptions, and if you have cable, the show can be streamed for free on most televisions.

Where can to watch the Oscars in 2023 if cable is not available?

If you don't have cable or satellite, you may watch the Oscars using streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Who will be taking over as host of Oscars 2023?

Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2017, will return as host in 2023.

Is a pre-show scheduled?

Yes! before Sunday's awards event, there will be a pre-show and an official lead-in broadcast.

The first pre-show segment will be on the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95, which will be hosted by ABC News and it will be live on ABC from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT/1-4 p.m. ET.

From 1:30 p.m. until the commencement of the Oscars, it will also be shown live on the ABC News Live website.

The Countdown to the Oscars lead-in show will then be hosted by Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lilly Singh and air on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

