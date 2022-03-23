Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer: Daisy Edgar-Jones gets involved in a grisly murder case; Watch

A new trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing, featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young lady who becomes the prime suspect in a murder, has been released. Where the Crawdads Sing, based on Delia Owens' New York Times best-selling book of the same name, will feature Edgar-Jones as Kya Clark, who has lived in solitude and fended for herself since childhood.

However, The hot off the press first look includes an original song written by none other than Taylor Swift, adding even another name to the big feature, which is supported by Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine productions, as well as 3000 Pictures. As per Screenrant, the much-anticipated movie has been directed by Olivia Newman, and the script has been written by Lucy Alibar, with the storyline likely to follow the same narrative as the 2018 novel.

Sony has just released the first Where The Crawdads Sing trailer, which gives us our first glimpse at Edgar-Jones as Kya. Before portraying Kya as an adult, the teaser shows her as a kid and alludes at the trauma she faced as a youngster, which eventually led to her years of solitude. A succession of videos teases Kya's connections with Tate and Chase before revealing the circumstances of the heinous crime. Taylor Swift's original song "Carolina," inspired by the film's North Carolina locale, is also included in the trailer. Check out below:

Fans of the book will not be disappointed if the trailer is any indication. It seems that the film will closely follow the original tale and give the same twists and turns that made the book so popular in the first place. When Where The Crawdads Sing hits cinemas on July 22, spectators are sure to be on the edge of their seats.

ALSO READ:Jennifer Aniston sends birthday love to 'partner in crime' Reese Witherspoon in a touching tribute