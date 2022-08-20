Where The Crawdads Sing Twitter Review: Fans rave about the adaptation, call it a 'lifetime movie'

Following the release of the much-awaited live-action adaptation Where the Crawdads Sing, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film. Directed by Olivia Newman, the film is based on Delia Owens' bestseller of the same name. The film is also produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter which gave fans high expectations about the adaptation.

The film has an ensemble cast including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn, Michael Hyatt and more. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Abandoned as a girl, Kya raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumours of the marsh girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, she opens herself to a new and startling world. However, when one of them is found dead, Kya immediately becomes the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal many secrets."

As for the fans on Twitter, the film was A-grade. Even after scrolling on the timeline for a long time all we could find about the film were raving reviews by the netizens who wholeheartedly enjoyed the thought-provoking film. The ones who had read the novel beforehand were quick to point out the accuracy of the adaptation which stayed absolutely true to its origin and did not mess up the story from the book. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Brad Pitt's Bullet Train below:

ALSO READ She-Hulk Twitter Review: Netizens give the Marvel series an overwhelmingly positive response