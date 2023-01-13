Where did Riley Keough meet husband Ben Smith-Petersen? Take a look at the couple’s relationship timeline

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen’s romantic love story is just like one from the movies. Elvis Presley’s granddaughter from the late Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, Danny Keough, Riley met the love of her life Ben on a film set where he was a stuntman. It has been a few years since they exchanged wedding vows with each other. However, the couple is still very much in love. Continue reading to know more. Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen’s relationship timeline

2012: The Meeting Riley was shooting for Mad Max: Fury Road where she played one of the wives of Immortal Joe (played by Hugh-Keays-Byrne). Ben Smith-Petersen was one of the stuntmen on the sets. The two met and spent time during the reshoots in Australia. August 2014: Riley and Ben get engaged Two years later, the much-in-love couple got engaged. Smith-Petersen took to his social media space and shared the news with friends and followers. He shared a selfie with his then-fiance Riley, who could be seen wearing her engagement ring that, as per Us Weekly, Ben made from his mother’s diamond ring. Sharing the photo, Ben captioned the post, “So that happened.”

February 2015: Riley and Ben tie the knot A few months later in February 2015, Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Napa California. The lovebirds were surrounded by friends and family, including the Daisy Jones & The Six Actress’ showbiz peers Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Dakota Johnson. In a conversation with Town & Country via Us Weekly in 2015, Riley said that she is excited to get married to Ben. Happily, she also announced that she they are going to be together forever. [Marriage is] the right thing [for us] to do right now. Like, I want to have children with Ben, and I know we’ll always be close. That’s what you want anytime you get married,” she said. Both Riley and Ben treat their followers to glimpses of their life together with love-filled photos on Instagram. Scroll below and check out a few of them! Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen’s adorable pictures on Instagram Spending time in Greece A few months back, The Mad Max: Fury Road actress took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos from her holiday in Greece. In the first photo, she can be seen enjoying the Greece sun alongside her hubby Ben, as the twosome sat on a boat.

Exuding love In this adorable photo, Riley can be seen hugging Ben from the side, as they stand on a rock in the midst of a green field. In the caption, she wrote, “Me (red heart emoji) you”.

London times Here is a picture of Keough and Smith-Petersen from their vacation in London.

Showering appreciation Earlier, Riley took to her social media space to congratulate and appreciate Ben, who got a black belt in martial art. She wrote a sweet note alongside the picture and the video. It read, “Ben got his black belt today in BJJ. He always wanted to get his black belt before he turned 30 and he did it!!! I’m so proud of you @isitmeurlooking4 (slew of heart emojis)”.

Riley and Ben's Hindu wedding This picture is from the time when Riley and Ben got married as per Hindu traditions in Nepal! Sharing this memory from the past, the actress wrote a heartfelt note of love for Ben. “6 years ago we were in Nepal helping build a school and the people in town we were staying in heard we were engaged and wanted to throw us a Hindu wedding. We hadn’t showered in a week because we were too cold to shower. (laughing emoji),” she wrote. “The whole town came, we were so honored and surprised, it was so special. I committed to spending 7 lifetimes with you... I dunno about that...we’ll see how this one goes. (tongue-out emoji) But thank you for being you and coming to me my best friend @isitmeurlooking4.”

