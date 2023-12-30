Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard now? Here’s how she celebrated prison release after eight years

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard received a warm welcome from her family after spending eight years in prison. Gypsy’s father, Rod Blanchard, reportedly threw a welcome home party for his daughter who spent the last eight years of her life in prison for a second-degree murder charge of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy Blanchard’s welcome home party was a close-knit family affair, with her father Rod Blanchard, her step-sister Mia Blanchard, her stepmother Kristy, and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson in attendance. Read to learn how Gypsy celebrated her release from prison.

Champagne, Confetti, Balloons, and newfound freedom

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is celebrating her release from prison with her family. The 32-year-old public speaker, as Gypsy addresses herself on her social media accounts, was seen smiling ear to ear in new pictures posted on her Instagram.

One picture shows Gypsy posing with her stepsister Mia Blanchard in front of a golden inflatable Welcome Home sign. Gypsy captioned the picture “Sister Love.”

In other pictures and videos posted on TikTok, as reported by People, Gypsy could be seen popping champagne bottles with her husband Ryan while her father Rod Blanchard blasted the confetti. Other pictures posted on the social media app feature Gypsy posing with her father Rod, stepmother Kristy, and stepsister Mia in front of the aforementioned Welcome Home sign.

The party was not vague in itself. It seems like Gypsy’s welcome home party was meticulously planned, with a color palette and theme in place. All members of the Blanchard family were dressed in beige and white, with white balloons and golden decorations being the central theme of the party.

Gypsy’s outing since her jail release includes a McDonald's date and shoe-shopping

Gypsy Blanchard apparently spent her first day out of prison living out of a hotel room with her husband, Ryan. In a picture posted by Gypsy on Instagram, which she captioned “First selfie of freedom!” she can be seen posing and smiling as she clicked a mirror selfie with open suitcases in the background.

Another outing for Gypsy Blanchard since her newfound freedom includes hitting up McD and shoe shopping with her husband.

Gypsy married her husband, Ryan Anderson, last year in July. Ryan is a special education teacher, based in Louisiana.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Backstory: From Prison to Fame

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was subjected to psychological abuse by her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy, who was perfectly healthy and able-bodied, was told by her mother that she suffered from various chronic illnesses, including asthma, leukemia, muscle dystrophy, and more. Gypsy eventually discovered her mother's lies and fabrications about her illness and planned to murder her in the conquest of freedom from the psychological abuses that she was being subjected to.

Gypsy Blanchard assisted her then-boyfriend Nicholes Godejohn in murdering her mother in 2015. The duo were soon arrested and charged with murder. Gypsy pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother and spent the next eight years in prison, serving her sentence. Nicholas, on the other hand, is serving life imprisonment.

Gypsy’s story spawned multiple media representations, including a crime show, a documentary, and a book. Her story became known worldwide and Gypsy became a recognized name.

Gypsy Blanchard was released from prison on December 29. Just a couple of days later, Gypsy had 3 million Instagram followers, as opposed to 112k at the time of her release.

