Where is Jenna Marbles now? Everything to know about famous Youtuber with over 20 million subscribers

Jenna Marbles is a former YouTube star who was best known for her humorous content. She was one of YouTube’s first stars with over 20 million subscribers while she was leaving the platform. Marble started her channel in 2010 and very soon she garnered a huge fan following with her viral video “How to trick people into thinking you’re looking good”. Her satirical and chuckle-worthy videos made her an instant hit. However, she used to connect with people with her videos which made her achieve stardom. She is regarded as a pioneer of YouTube who demonstrated the enormous power of a strong social media following.

Why did Jenna leave the internet?

Jenna Marbles has gained nearly 20 million subscribers on her official YouTube channel. Netizens used to love her comedy skits and positive energy. However, on June 25, 2020, the YouTuber shared a video on the platform to make an unexpected announcement, stating that she was leaving the internet.

YouTuber Jenna Marbles said goodbye to her millions of fans in her final video that evening on June 25. In the 11-minute long video, she expressed her sadness for her actions in a number of videos that were made in 2011, the year she established her channel. And also in 2012, the YouTuber used racial slurs towards Asian people and humiliated others. She hasn't posted anything since then, and her Twitter and Instagram accounts have been deactivated.

Where is Jenna now?

Marbles has maintained a low-key life, ever since she left the internet. But since 2020, there has only been one social media image of Marbles and it was posted by Julien Solomita. The ex-YouTuber tied the knot with her longtime partner Julien in December 2022, almost a decade after they first met. On February 14, 2022, Solomita uploaded a photo on his Instagram with the simple caption "Blackheart" showing what followers assume to be himself holding hands with Marbles as they walk away from the camera. The couple lives in Los Angeles with their four dogs, including Kermit, Mr. Marbles, Peach, and Bunny.

