Where is Juno actor Olivia Thirlby now? All you need to know about Elliot Page's on-set romance partner

Actor Olivia Thirlby has been making headlines ever since her former co-star Elliot Page shared very personal experience with the actress on Juno sets, in his explosive book. In his bombshell book, Page claimed that Thirlby and he used to have s*x all the time while filming for the Juno movie in 2007.

Here’s all about Olivia Thirlby and what the Juno actress is doing right now

Olivia Thirlby’s work

Olivia Thirlby shot to limelight with her role as Leah, the best friend of Page’s character in 2007 indie movie Juno. Thirlby then worked in several movies such as The Wedding Ringer, Nobody Walks, The Darkest Hour, and more. She has also starred in several television shows like Goliath, L Word: Generation Q, Bored to Death, and more.

Olivia Thirlby’s sexual orientation

In 2011 interview with Brooklyn Magazine, Thirlby came out as bisexual. She said that no one should need to hide their sexual orientation as it is difficult to love people in secret and it is horrible to be forced to do this.

Olivia Thirlby’s marriage

Olivia Thirlby married her 2012 film Dred co-star Jacques Pienaar. The duo soon started dating after filming and eventually tied the knot in December 2014.

Jacques Pienaar also wrote a heartwarming note for wife Olivia with an Instagram post. The post by Pienaar said, “Thanks for the most amazing two years of marriage and thanks for being my best friend. Life is truly wonderful with you and i look forward to this life with you by my side, its (sic) one hell of a ride.”

Olivia Thirlby’s social media

Olivia Thirlby has not posted anything on her Instagram account since September 2022. In her last post, she promoted her short film ‘Artist in a Field’. Thirbly is followed by about 74 thousand people on her Instagram and she follows 818 people in return. However, it doesn’t seem that Olivia is much active on her social media accounts as her last post on Twitter dates back to 2016.

Olivia Thirlby at present and her work front

Thirlby’s last big screen appearance was 2019’s ‘Above the Shadows’ in which she starred alongside names like Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and more. Olivia Thirlby joined Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in 2022 which will release on July 21.

