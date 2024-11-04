Where Is Martha Stewart's Ex-Boyfriend Charles Simonyi Now? Inside His Life After Domestic Maven's Revelations in New Netflix Documentary

Martha Stewart is not holding back any details of her public and professional life in her eponymous Netflix documentary, which debuted on October 30. The offering is directed by R.J. Cutler, whose previous works include The September Issue and Elton John: Never Too Late.

Martha focuses on the American businesswoman and writer’s alluring life as a self-made billionaire as well as her romantic relationships, specifically her alliance with entrepreneur Charles Simonyi. The now-83-year-old domestic lifestyle expert secretly dated him for 15 years between the 1990s and 2000s. The latter subject, or if we could say Charles Simonyi’s whereabouts now, makes the subject of our article today.

Martha Stewart first met Simonyi in the early 1990s following her divorce from her first husband, Andrew Stewart. The pair’s relationship reportedly began as a friendship but turned romantic in 1993.

When they first crossed paths, Simonyi was working at Microsoft in a highly regarded role while Stewart was dedicating all her time and energy to growing her lifestyle brand, which would spawn Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, turning her into America’s first self-made female billionaire in 1999.

The duo attended several high-profile parties throughout the ‘90s without labeling their relationship. None of them ever publicly acknowledged their romantic involvement, instead resorting to referring to each other as good friends.

The duo’s roster of high-profile joint public appearances includes a White House dinner, an appearance at Joel Silver’s wedding to Karyn Fields in Venice, and more, suggesting there was definitely something more than friendship brewing between them.

In 2004, when Stewart faced a highly publicized trial for lying about a stock trade, Simonyi publicly defended his rumored girlfriend and remained steadfast by her side. She was found guilty of the allegations against her and was sentenced to serve five months in a federal correctional facility. This is when, per Stewart’s account in her documentary, her relationship with him began going south.

In the Netflix production, Stewart laments that she only received one note from Simonyi during her five-month prison stint, prompting her to reach out to him for more frequent contact.

After her release from prison in March 2005, the two continued seeing each other, and Stewart even confessed to dating a “really nice guy who stuck by me” while appearing on Don Imus’ radio show that same year. She did not, however, name her lover.

The couple apparently broke up in 2008, and this is how it happened! In her documentary, Stewart states that her “less exciting” post-prison life led to their breakup. The media mogul revealed the abrupt way Simonyi called things off with her.

“We had this elaborate trip planned. We were visiting the President of Iceland, and we were in bed, and he said, ‘You know, Martha, I’m going to get married... I’m gonna get married to Lisa. And by the way, her parents don’t want me to speak to you again.’”

Charles got engaged to Lisa Persdotter, the daughter of a Swedish millionaire, in August 2008. Stewart expressed her dismay over the end of their longstanding relationship in the documentary by describing it as a “stupid” thing to do to someone a person actually cared about. She also referred to her decades-long romance with Simonyi as a “second divorce,” even though they weren’t officially married.

Charles Simonyi’s background is as follows:

He was born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1948 to Károly Simonyi and his wife, Zsuzsa Simonyi. His father was an award-winning physicist and electrical engineering professor, while his mother was a language teacher.

Simonyi’s stint at Microsoft apparently included contributing to the development of the company’s essential MS Office applications, like Word and Excel.

Charles and Lisa Persdotter are parents to daughters Lilian and Livia, and the family, per Sportskeeda, lives in Villa Simonyi in Medina, Washington.

