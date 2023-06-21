Where is Oceans Thirteen actor Julian Sands? Search operation resumes after 5 months

The British actor Julian Sands went missing on the night of January 13, 2023 in the Baldy Bowl region, which is about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Though Sands was one of the experienced hikers, this region According to the officials this region includes a proper trail to the Mount San Antonio summit. A search party was launched to find the actor but just a day later it was abandoned because of an avalanche risk and poor trail conditions.

Now the search operation for Julian Sands has started again. Here is everything to know about the same.

ALSO READ: Rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45: Everything to know about cause of death

ALSO READ: Did Selena Gomez turn down Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series? Jennifer Stone REVEALS

Julian Sands’ search operation

On Monday, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Dept said that they are resuming the search operation for Julian Sands, five months after the British actor went missing. The police department said in a news release, “On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located.”

The authorities reported that about eighty search and rescue volunteers had conducted the search operations. Drones and helicopters were also used to search the inaccessible areas. The news release by the police also stated that though weather was warmer in the recent months, several areas of the region include ravines and steep terrains, which had more than ten feet of ice and snow.

ALSO READ: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: First reactions to Tom Cruise starrer out; DEETS here

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle signing $20 million sponsorship deal with Dior? Here’s everything to know

In January, Nick Sands, Julian’s brother, told BBC that he had already made peace with the situation. He said, “I have come to terms with the fact he’s gone and for me that’s how I’ve dealt with it.” In April, Julian’s son Henry told The Times UK that they were realistic about the effect of severe weather on the search operation.

Over his decades long career, Julian Sands has worked in numerous television shows and movies including 24, Oceans Thirteen, A Room with a View, The Killing Fields, and Leaving Las Vegas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bebe Rexha rushed off stage at concert in NYC on Sunday night; Find out WHY