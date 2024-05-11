Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, many have wondered about the fate of her cherished engagement ring. The ring was gifted to her by Prince Philip in 1946, she wore this ring daily by the Queen until her death.

That ring was a symbol of her enduring love with Prince Philip. But what happened to it after the queen passed away in September 2022? Let’s uncover the mystery behind this cherished piece of royal heirloom.

The legacy of Queen Elizabeth’s ring

Prince Phillip proposed to Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 with a stunning engagement ring featuring a 3-carat diamond as its centerpiece. It was also flanked by 10 smaller stones and was designed with love and care. Notably, these diamonds were sourced from a tiara owned by Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

The princess gave her son the tiara in anticipation of his proposal. And Prince Philip collaborated with London jeweler Philip Antrobus Ltd. To design the ring. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, the fate of her engagement ring remains a subject of speculation.

If you’re wondering what happened to the other diamond pieces then let us tell you they were used to create a stunning diamond bracelet. That bracelet was also given to Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth's Grandson and Princess Ann's Son Breaks Off His 3 year Long Relationship; Deets here

Where is the ring now?

Well, according to reports, many think that royal family heirlooms usually stay within the House of Windsor, passed down to other family members. So, it’s likely that Queen Elizabeth’s engagement ring is being kept safe by someone in the family, but we don’t know who exactly.

Royal insiders speculate that Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal, may have inherited the ring. Anne’s collection of proposal pieces includes two previous rings from her marriages. But there’s also a chance it could go to Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren, like Princess Charlotte.

Well, the ultimate decision remains in King Charles's hands, he gets to decide who gets what from her private collection. It’s possible that the ring might be set aside for a senior member of the royal family. Princess Charlotte. Princess Charlotte is Prince William’s daughter, and she seems like a good choice for it.

What are the views of a royal expert on this?

Kate Nicholl from Entertainment Tonight, who knows a lot about the royals, explained in 2022 that gifts given to the queen during her reign are different from the crown jewels. And, because Queen Elizabeth’s ring is not part of the crown jewels, it’s not clear who would inherit it.

Queen Camilla would have been her first choice, followed by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and more. While some pieces of jewelry might go to people like Kate and Meghan, the Queen’s engagement ring is a special case. Anne, the royal princess and Queen’s daughter might have received it.

Queen Elizabeth possessed approximately 400 pieces of jewelry, including tiaras, rings, brooches, and neckpieces. Her collection is super valuable and full of history. They keep these treasures safe in an underground shelter at Buckingham Palace, about 40 feet down.

The palace even had an alarm connected to the police station to protect them. Throughout her time as queen, Elizabeth gave some of her jewelry to the wives of her sons and grandsons, like Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle.

ALSO READ: What was Queen Elizabeth trying to convey in her two personal letters? Exploring Robert Hardman's recent revelation