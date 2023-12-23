Where is the original Home Alone cast now? Exploring their careers, and lives as the Christmas classic trends

Watching home alone with family is a Christmas tradition that many families have been keeping up with for decades. The nostalgia and warmth mingled with unbeatable humor and feel-good factor of the 1990 Christmas classic makes it a perfect pick to begin the annual Christmas movie marathon.

But if you have ever wondered where the cast of the all-time Christmas favorite movie Home Alone is now we've got you covered.

Exploring the lives and careers of Home Alone cast after 33 years of the Christmas classic release

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister is a big part of every 90s kid’s childhood. He played the 8-year-old boy who accidentally gets left behind as his family departs for a Christmas vacation.

Shortly after Home Alone, Macauley Culkin starred in My Girl in 1991. He then reprised his role in the 1992 sequel of Home Alone titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

He is also known for his films Saved, Party Monster, The Good Son, and more. The actor got married at the young age of 18 to Rachel Miner but the couple divorced in 2002. He then dated Mila Kunis between 2002 to 2011. He is now engaged to Brenda Song and the couple share two sons together, Dakota and Carson.

He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month.

Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci played Harry, one of the two burglars who tries to break into Kevin’s house in Home Alone. Joe Pesci too reprised his role in the sequel of Home Alone.

Joe Pesci won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Goodfellas which he did in the same year as Home Alone. He scored his second Oscar in the same category in 2020 for his role in The Irishman.

Pesci has however been unlucky in love. He was briefly married to actress Claudia Haro between 1988 to 1992. He also got engaged to model Angie Everhart but it didn't work out between them. The pair split in 2008.

Daniel Stern

Daniel Stern played Marv, the second and slightly dumb burglar in Home Alone. He also returned to reprise his role in the sequel of the holiday movie. He is also well-known for City Stickers, Rookie of the Year, Family Guy, and more. In 2023, he played Eli Hobson in Apple TV’s For All Mankind.

He's been married to actress Laure Mattos since 1980. The couple are parents to two daughters and a son. His son Henry is a California state senator.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara, Kevin’s mom on Home Alone is a known name in Hollywood thanks to her more than four decades-long career. Since Home Alone, O’Hara starred in Glenn Martin, Skylanders Academy, and Schitt’s Creek for which she won an Emmy in 2020.

She is married to production designer Bo Welch and the couple share two sons Matthew and Luke.

John Herd

John Heard who played Kevin’s forgetful father Peter McCallister in Home Alone sadly passed away in 2017 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack.

The late actor starred in multiple well-known films like After Hours and Awakenings. His TV credits include Prison Break, Elementary, and more. He is survived by his three children.

Devin Retray

Devin Retay played Kevin’s cruel older brother Buzz. Since then he appeared in multiple projects like Strong Island Boys, Blue Bloods, Nebraska, The Prince and Me, and more.

Angela Goethals

Kevin’s on-screen younger sister Linnie’s real name is Angela Goethals. Since Home Alone she has appeared in another holiday classic film Jerry Maguire. She also starred in Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, The Brotherhood of Poland and Do Over.

