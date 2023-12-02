Where is Vili Fualaau now? Exploring his life after the infamous trial of Mary Kay Letourneau amid the release of May December

Trigger Warning: This article has references to death and substance abuse.

Vili Fualaau is someone who deserves to have a normal life. Because all his life, he has had nothing but that. The troubled relationship that he had with his teacher, who had raped him when he was just 12 years old and later went on to marry after her stint in prison, led him to have to grow up pretty fast.

But now, after his infamous teacher and former wife, Mary Kay Letourneau’s death, he may have finally made inroads towards a peaceful future.

What is Vili Fualaao doing these days?

Fualaau has been known to be a private person; he keeps out of the public eye, and even his Instagram account is set to private. Though it is known that at some point in his life he was a DJ in Seattle,

Vili has experienced a rough and quick transition from infancy to adulthood, marked by upheaval. He has also been arrested on a few occasions for drug misuse.

After his shocking marriage to Mary Kay Letourneau in 2005, the couple eventually divorced in 2019. Though they had remained on good terms right until Kay Letourneau’s death in 2020.The couple had two children together.

What did Vili Fualaao say about his ex-wife after her death?

Vili Fualaau had a lot to deal with at a really young age, the whole experience scarred him and left him unsure of his place in the world as he grew into an adult.

Still, through resilience and determination, he has tried to move past that ordeal and leave a normal life, while still acknowledging the scars he acquired along the way.

“I couldn’t look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that because it’s just not in my brain,” he said in an interview with Dr. Oz in 2020. “It’s nothing that I’m attracted to. I mean, we all have our preferences, and that’s just not something that I would go towards.”

Vili and Mary’s story recently made headlines again after the release of the new Netflix film May December starring Charles Melton, Juliaane Moore, and Natalie Portman.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

