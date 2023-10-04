'Where the bullet even landed...': Gunshot victim reveals Kim Kardashian's shapewear saved her life; reality star responds

Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest names in the industry today. The reality star has built her giant empire over the rears on the back of multiple business ventures, making her one of the biggest celebrity moguls. But it's questionable that even she could've thought in her most wildest dreams that one of her products would save a life one day. In a recent episode of a talk show, a special guest shared a story of survival, and how Kim Kardashian's shapewear played an important part in it.

How did Kim Kardashian's shapewear save a gunshot victim's life?

Nina Wiley, a gunshot victim, revealed something shocking in her surprise appearance at The Jennifer Hudson Show recently. She made the revelation that Kim's famous SKIMMS shapewear also doubled as a surprising bullet-proof protector for her. Nina explained, "I think I got a size too small, but it's supposed to do the job." But the thing that saved her life was the compression that the shapewear provided. For unversed, any form of shapewear is meant to provide a level of compression to make your body look and feel like a particular shape. The victim added, "So not only did it help with compression when I did get shot, but it completely changed where the bullet even landed in me." Reportedly her doctor remarked that the shots could've proved to be lethal, since "people die from getting shot once," and Wiley was shot at four times.

Kim Kardashian surprises the victim

Hudson surprised Nina with a heartwarming video from SKIMMS founder herself, Kim Kardashian. In the video, the reality star was apologetic for not being able to be with them in person but claimed she "loved hearing" Wiley's story. The 42-year-old congratulated her, saying, "I also hear that you are pursuing a degree in criminal justice, and I wanted to say congratulations. Study hard, it's not easy. I look forward to seeing everything you’re doing with this." In a bonus surprise, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sent over more of the brand's products to victims.

Meanwhile, Wiley appreciated her gesture and tearfully thanked Kim for "going out of her way" to acknowledge her.

