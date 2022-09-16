Where the Crawdads Sings Review: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith's movie misses the boat

Given the mayhem surrounding Delia Owens' controversial bestseller, Where the Crawdads Sings is the ideal catfish to draw you in for an emotional watch. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People fame as the main protagonist Kya or as the town refers to her; The Marsh Girl, does the Olivia Newman directorial live up to the overzealous hype surrounding the 2018 novel? Let's find out!

In Where the Crawdads Sing, we're introduced to the mysterious Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who lives in a North Carolina marsh named Barkley Cove from the 1950s and faces the ire of prejudice from the elitist town folk. Having a miserable childhood thanks to her abusive father, Kya quite literally is left to her own devices as her mother and siblings leave her behind. While you'd assume Kya to be a reckless personality and live up to her nickname "The Marsh Girl," it's the furthest from that. She finds love in Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith), who teaches her to read, write and pursue her fascination for biology through books. However, he too eventually leaves her behind.

Amidst this intense Y/A romance that would have Nicholas Sparks squealing with joy, we also have a murder mystery in tow as Chace Andrew (Harris Dickinson), a popular jock of an a*shole, is found dead. Because of his ties with Kya and given the town's dislike towards her, The Marsh Girl becomes an instant suspect. Coming through as a knight in shining armour, Kya finds an ally in retired lawyer Tom Milton (David Strathairn), who defends her in court. What follows is a past, present and future chapters-narrative as we try to decipher the actual person behind The Marsh Girl schtick and whether she's guilty or not.

When it comes to performances in Where the Crawdads Sings, Daisy Edgar-Jones delivers a heartwarming performance and makes you feel for Kya, even if the script fails the complicated character at times. Nailing the emotional sequences with a classy finesse, Daisy adds striking innocence to Kya with a whiff of intrigue. Even Jojo Regina as 10-year-old Kya manages to tug at your heartstrings. As for Taylor John Smith, keeping the stereotypical "blonde hair, blue eyes" handsomeness aside, the actor exudes natural chemistry with Edgar-Jones which is pleasing to the eyes.

Harris Dickinson plays Chace Andrew with just the acute amount of brashness, but with a limited character sketch, you never really feel anything about his death. While David Strathairn is a treat to watch on the big screen, especially in the courtroom scenes when he effectively breaks down the haphazard investigation and careless accusations at Kya, Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer Jr. as Mabel and Jumpin', a couple who becomes Kya's "pseudo" guardians add emotional depth to the latter's story arc.

While the talented cast makes do with what they can, it's the weak script which feels like a wasted opportunity for Where the Crawdads Sings. The storyline marginally glances over issues like abuse, racism and otherness (something which the book was also criticised for!), but never capitalises on intricate execution. There's an "anti-climatic" feeling halfway through the film and you're never truly satisfied, no matter how hard you really want to like Daisy Edgar-Jones' earnest attempt at humanising a misunderstood, deeply exploited character. The twists and turns are quite a few in number, but enough gravitas isn't attached to truly be left spooked.

Credit where credit is due and the sensitive approach instilled to present the marshland, which Kya swears by and makes her own, is breathtaking to look at thanks to Polly Morgan's aesthetic cinematography which comes beaming through and through. Michael Danna's score, however, is a major buzzkill and overtly dramatic.

In conclusion, Where the Crawdads Sings can be deemed as a one-time watch but had the potential to blossom the way Kya eventually does...

