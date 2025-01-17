Where To Stream Coldplay's Ahmedabad Live Concert? Here's All You Need to Know
Check out the article below to know where you can enjoy Coldplay’s live performance in Ahmedabad from the comfort of your home.
The hype around Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert elevates day by day. It’s safe to say that many may be struggling to get tickets for various reasons. But don't worry, because you can have that magical experience from wherever you please online, as the show, held on Jan. 26, will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
The aforementioned streaming platform is setting a new benchmark in live-streaming entertainment experiences by joining forces with Coldplay to present their iconic Music of the Spheres World Tour concert live to audiences across India. As the band prepares for their largest-ever stadium performance in Ahmedabad on Republic Day, the streaming platform enables fans to experience this monumental event on every screen across the country.
Leveraging its extensive reach, Disney+ Hotstar will stream the concert in stunning quality, bringing the dynamic energy of a live performance straight to the audience. It also offers subscribers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the band.
In the announcement shared by the platform, the lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, expressed, “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that, on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”
The Ahmedabad performance of Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has reshaped the live music landscape. Recognized as the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, the tour is a celebration of music, sustainability, and creativity.
So, don’t forget to stream it on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2025!
