Where To Stream Emilia Perez As It Gets 13 Oscars Nominations? Find Out All Details Here
Emilia Perez has taken the lead in the Oscars nomination after receiving 13 nods. The movie has been in the spotlight throughout the award season. Find out where to stream the film.
Emilia Perez continues with its nomination streak in the ongoing awards season as the movie leads with 13 nods in the Oscars list. While the Selena Gomez starrer is heavily praised by critics, fans might have been wondering the ways to stream the cinematic piece.
To end the wait, the makers have dropped the movie on streaming platforms for the audience to enjoy the narrative in the comfort of their homes. Emilia Perez has been dropped on Netflix and Mubi.
Ahead of bagging nominations at the Academy Awards, Emilia Perez went on to win trophies at the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Globes.
As for the cast members of the movie, Gomez is joined by Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, and Adriana Paz, amongst many others.
Gascon went on to win the prize under the Best Actress category at the Golden Globes, and during her gratitude speech, the actress gave a shoutout to the trans community.
She said, “I chose these colors tonight—the Buddhist colors—because I have a message for you.” The movie star further added, “The light always wins over darkness. You can put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you can never take away our soul, our resistance, or our identity. I want to say to you, raise your voice and say that I won; I am who I am, not who you want [me to be].”
For the Oscars, Emilia Perez will be competing against nine other movies nominated in the category. The Best Picture category also includes Conclave, Wicked, and Anora, amongst others.
The Oscar Awards are set to raise their curtains on March 3 at the Dolby Theater.
