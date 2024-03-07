Where To Stream Meghan Markle’s Archetypes? Know As Suits Star's Podcast Launches On All Platforms

After a hiatus, Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes, has returned to all platforms, captivating audiences with its insightful exploration of timeless themes and narratives. With engaging conversations and Markle's signature grace, the podcast delves into the depths of human experience, shedding light on the roles of various archetypes in shaping personal identity and collective consciousness. As it reclaims its place in the podcasting landscape, Archetypes promises to continue offering listeners a transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Where to stream Meghan Markle’s Archetypes?

Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes, has made a comeback with a fresh appearance and a new home. Lemonada, a prominent media company and podcast network, announced on its official social media platform, X, “Dive into the world of ‘Archetypes’ with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Explore the labels that try to hold women back. Now available from Lemonada on all platforms for the first time.”

In this revamped version, Archetypes has undergone a subtle rebranding. Previously hosted on Spotify and featuring 12 episodes in 2022, the podcast's logo sported green lettering. However, this time around, Meghan's art showcases pink hues, reflecting a fresh aesthetic. Additionally, the Lemonada logo has been seamlessly integrated into the new artwork, and it is now streaming on all audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

Meghan Markle’s partnership with Lemonada

The Duchess of Sussex announced her partnership with Lemonada on February 13 as she released a statement saying, “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

This overjoyed news was also shared on Meghan and Prince Harry’s new website, Sussex.com, which launched on February 12.

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes Season 1

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes Season 1 featured A-list guests including Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and Serena Williams, who shared their views on common stereotypes that hold women back.

However, in June 2023, Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they had parted ways with Spotify. They said in a joint statement, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

At the time of the finale of Archetypes on Spotify, Meghan revealed that “they were working on other ways to keep the conversation going.”

On March 8, Meghan will commemorate International Women’s Day by participating in the SXSW Conference's Opening Day Keynote Panel alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen. The panel, titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen," promises to delve into the impactful roles women play both in front of and behind the camera, shaping narratives and breaking down barriers.

