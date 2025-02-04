Where to Watch Celebrity Bear Hunt? Learn About the Premiere Date and More

Bear Grylls can be caught in action in the next adventure reality show, Celebrity Bear Hunt. The man who has been mesmerizing us for years through Man Vs. Wild and other similar outings is now coming forth with the aforementioned series.

The show in question here will focus on major big names who will try to be safe from Bear Grylls. In the series, the highly acclaimed host will be shown hunting celebrities such as athlete Danny Cipriani to Spice Girls member Mel B. If you are already intrigued by the details of the series, here is everything that you need to know about Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Unfortunately, the series in discussion here won't be airing on the idiot box. However, you can enjoy the action-adventure of Bear Grylls on streaming platforms.

To be precise, all the episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt will be available to stream on Netflix. The series will be premiered on February 5, 2025. To have you more excited, the series won't let you wait for days, as all the episodes will be released at once.

As per the official synopsis of Celebrity Bear Hunt, “Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators—Bear Grylls.”

Talking about the contestants of the show, it will be Mel B from the Spice Girls and Boris Becker, a former world No. 1 tennis player, as well as the youngest winner of the gentleman’s singles Wimbledon Championships title at 17 in 1985.

Advertisement

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will also join them; he is known for his interior design skills. Steph McGovern, a journalist, and Danny Cipriani, a retired English professional rugby union player, will be the other contestants who will join other big names.