Where to watch Chris Pine’s Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves? Find Out

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves just hit the theatres today, March 31, 2023. The film starring Chris Pine is an adaptation of the iconic fantasy game of the same name, which is also known as D&D. The movie has been written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Chris Pine stars alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justin Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, and Daisy Head in the film. If you are an admirer and lover of the fantasy genre, scroll below to find out where you can watch the movie.

Where can you watch Dungeons & Dragons?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves just released in the theatres today March 31, 2023. Currently, it is not available on any online streaming site or rental service. However, there is a high possibility that the movie might become available for streaming on Paramount+ given that it was produced by Paramount Pictures.

Until then, if you would like to give the movie a go, it is only available as a theatrical experience. Watch the trailer below to find out if have not yet.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Review

Pinkvilla’s review of Dungeons & Dragons reads that If you love fantasy movies with a good storyline, Chris Pine’s movie is the movie for you. “From dragons to talking eagles to shapeshifters, this movie has it all. Chris Pine as Edgin is one funny guy. His comedic timing is everything and will make you giggle throughout. He makes several plans that also include backup plans just in case the first one fails. All he wants is to get back to his daughter and make sure she is safe,” it said.

