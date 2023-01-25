Where to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once, the film that topped Oscar nominations with 11 nods

The critically acclaimed movie Everything Everywhere All At Once was one of 2022’s biggest films. It garnered great reviews from audiences and critics alike and created a huge buzz on the Internet. The action comedy, starring Michelle Yeoh in the lead role also bagged the most nominations at this year's Academy Awards, with 11 nominations. The adventure movie follows the story of a woman, played by Michelle Yeoh, who hops through the multiverses as different versions of herself to save the multiverse from its biggest threat. The film has been written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and also stars James Hong, Jamie Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate and Harry Shum Jr. Where to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once?

Now, you may be wondering where you can watch this movie! While the movie was released earlier in March 2022 in the United States, it took a few more months for the film to reach Indian theatres. Everything Everywhere All At Once was finally released in Indian theatres in September 2022, however, it wasn’t available to stream on any OTT platforms until January 2023. Everything Everywhere All At Once became available to stream for Indian audiences through BookMyShow Stream from January 12. However, it isn’t free to stream. Users have the option to either rent it for Rs 149, or to buy for Rs 349 on BookMyShow.

Everything Everywhere All At Once nominations at Oscars 2023 Everything Everywhere All At Once has been nominated at Oscars 2023 for best picture, actress in a leading role (for Michelle Yeoh), actress in a supporting role (for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu), actor in a supporting role (for Ke Huy Quan), director (for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), costume design, editing, original song, original score and original screenplay.

