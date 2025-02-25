Where to Watch Fragrance of the First Flower? Everything About Award-Winning LGBTQ+ Romance Series

Fragrance of the First Flower explores complicated lesbian romance and societal obstacles in post-marriage equality in Taiwan. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to two seasons of this critically Taiwanese LGBTQ+ drama, striking a landmark deal with GOL Studios.

The first season directed by A Balloon's Landing's Angel Teng traced Yi-Ming (Lin ZaiZai), a single mother and married woman who reignites her affair with Ting-Ting (Cheng Lyan), an old friend, and must face her desires.

The second season, with 12 half-hour episodes, delves into Yi-Ming's existence as a divorced single mother balancing personal and career issues while coping with societal expectations.

In spite of Taiwan legalizing same-sex marriage in 2019, LGBTQ+ relations continue to meet cultural opposition. The second season of Fragrance of the First Flower continues to showcase the ongoing issues within patriarchal family lives and conservative corporate environments.

This is Taipei-headquartered GOL Studios' first collaboration with the international streaming giant. The Fragrance of the First Flower's first season made its mark widely, winning several awards at Taiwan's 2022 Golden Bell Awards, such as Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film, as well as Best Writing.

The series was also screened at ten international film festivals, such as the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, Frameline San Francisco International LGBT Film Festival, BFI Flare London LGBT Film Festival, and more.

Along with Netflix, the two seasons also stream on GagaOOLala, the international LGBTQ+ streaming platform founded by Portico Media's Jay Lin. GagaOOLala representatives highlighted increased global audiences' demand for genuine Asian LGBTQ+ narratives, noting distributors in various regions are considering picking up both seasons.

According to Variety, "The strong demand for authentic and meaningful Asian LGBTQ+ content from both Eastern and Western audiences is evident in the interest in season two expressed by those who acquired the rights to the first season," said Kaite Chou, Acquisitions and Affiliate Sales Head at GagaOOLala.

Chou added, "Additionally, an increasing number of international distributors and OTT content buyers from the U.S., Asia, and Europe are considering acquiring both seasons, highlighting the global appeal of this unique Asian lesbian IP."

Portico Media, on its part, reaffirmed its commitment to creating diverse and inclusive content in pursuing storytelling that expands representation within the industry. Lin told the outlet, "GagaOOLala will continue to invest in and produce more gender-diverse film and series IPs that achieve this goal."

Season 1 and Season 2 of Fragrance of the First Flower are currently streaming on Netflix.