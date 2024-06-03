Where To Watch Godzilla Minus One Online? Streaming Details Explored As Film Gets OTT Release

One of the most recent Godzilla movies, Godzilla Minus One, received worldwide praise for its excellent storytelling and fantastic action scenes. Unlike most other recent Godzilla movies, this one is not part of the Monsterverse. However, it was a massive hit with the global audience.

Well, we have great news for people who have been waiting for this movie to get an OTT release. Godzilla Minus One is finally gearing up for its much-awaited OTT release.

Where can you watch Godzilla Minus One?

It was revealed by Netflix on May 31(or June 1st, depending on time zones) that the beloved 2023 movie Godzilla Minus One is finally streaming on the platform. This means that people will be able to watch the Oscar-winning movie any time they want now.

Even though the movie came out in 2023, it took Godzilla Minus One a pretty long time to find its way to a streaming platform. However, due to an agreement between Toho, who is in charge of Godzilla Minus One, and Legendary Entertainment, who holds the license for the Monsterverse Godzilla movies by Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie has not yet been released in a Blu-Ray format in the USA. This is because the recent Monsterverse movie Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which came out in March, is still going strong in the theaters. The agreement stops Toho from releasing any films in the same year as one of the Monsterverse movies in the USA. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Godzilla Minus One has a special place in everyone’s heart

If you are a fan of Godzilla movies, you might already know that the recent Godzilla X Kong is a massive success as the movie has already grossed over $560 million at the global box office. Compared to that, Godzilla Minus One had a global box office of $115 million against its $15 million budget, which was quite impressive.

However, people loved Godzilla Minus One for a different reason altogether. Instead of the usual mind-boggling action sequences, the movie touched the heart of the audience with its portrayal of human nature. Set in 1945, the movie took the people all the way back to the origin of Godzilla and to a pilot from World War 2 who was dead set on defeating the monster. Despite the small budget, the movie did an amazing job with the special effects and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects at this year’s Oscars.

Movies like Avatar: The Way of Water ($460 million), Dune: Part One ($165 million), and Tenet ($205 million) which won the same award before had massive budgets backing them up. But Godzilla Minus One was able to snatch the award with its small $15 million budget, which was quite an astonishing and incredible feat. The film is definitely a work of art with its amazing storytelling, cinematography, and special effects, which won the hearts of audiences worldwide. If you were not able to watch Takashi Yamazaki’s masterpiece during its theatrical release, then you should definitely head to Netflix to watch it now.

ALSO READ: What Is The Conflict Between Godzilla And Kong? Here Is Why They Hate Each Other