Where to watch Gran Turismo online? Streaming details and everything you need to know about the movie

Gran Turismo might be released online. It sounds like every kid's dream: to be discovered online and given the opportunity to pursue their aspirations. That's exactly what happened to Jann Mardenborough, a teen. Mardenborough, who was born in County Durham, was the son of a professional footballer but developed an interest in a completely different sport. He became an ardent player of the Gran Turismo racing game series on Playstation, and his talent led him to the GT Academy, which allowed online users to put their video game talents to the test on a real-life racetrack. Here's all we know about how, when, and where you can watch this fantastic true story if you can't wait to see it.

Where can I stream Gran Turismo online?

Gran Turismo had a limited theatrical release in the United States on August 11, 2023, followed by a wide release on August 25, 2023. Sony Pictures Releasing is in charge of the film's distribution. Gran Turismo will not be accessible for streaming on the same day as it is released in theaters, and there is no word on which streaming site it will wind up on.

However, Sony struck a five-year deal in April 2021 that would give Netflix exclusive US rights to Sony's films once they leave cinemas and the premium video-on-demand platforms, so the film should be available there in the following months. However, for the time being, the movie is only available in theaters.

What is Gran Turismo about?

Gran Turismo's trailer was released on July 20. Jann views racing as more than just a sport; it is a way of life. We learn that the track isn't the only place he wants to prove himself as he skids through the streets, escaping cops. Though his father does not support his ambitions, he decides to follow them after being named one of the top ten Gran Turismo video game players in the world. He proves everyone wrong by putting himself through grueling and physically exhausting tests of strength and skill.

Despite having no prior racing experience, he was offered a berth in Nissan's Duba 24-Hour Race. Neill Blomkamp, whose imaginative flair has created classics such as District 9 and Elysium, is now directing Mardenborough's story in Gran Turismo (2023). Archie Madekwe, who you may recognize from movies like Midsommar and TV shows like See, plays Mardenborough, and he is joined by David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orland Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls.

