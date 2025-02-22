Where to Watch Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford's Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Season 2? Everything You Need to Know

Following a two-year hiatus in 1923, the Yellowstone prequel, featuring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, comes back for season 2. The highly anticipated premiere arrives on February 23 and will air on Paramount+.

Written by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 picks up the Yellowstone story, following the Dutton family during the early 20th century as they navigate pandemics, financial crises, the Great Depression, and Prohibition. Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, the brother of 1883's James Dutton (Tim McGraw), and is therefore a direct ancestor to Yellowstone's John Dutton III (Kevin Costner).

Joining him are James Badge Dale, Darren Mann, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepper, Jerome Flynn, and Timothy Dalton. The show's official synopsis states, "A new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren), [and will] explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home."

New episodes will be available weekly on Saturdays at 9 p.m. PT (Sundays at midnight ET), with the series finale on April 12 (April 13 on the East Coast). Season 1 is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount+ users can watch 1923 with a seven-day free trial. Subsequently, it is available for $7.99/month (with advertisements). The show also comes as an add-on of Paramount+ with Amazon Prime Video, which includes its own seven-day free trial.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have worked together before in 1986's The Mosquito Coast. He described her as 'a real cool lady' when speaking of their onscreen reunion as the couple, Jacob and Cara Dutton. "We had a good time," Ford told People, adding, "A good time hanging out together as well as working together."

Since this season is the end of 1923, followers can explore the universe of Yellowstone with its available spinoff 1883 on Paramount+.