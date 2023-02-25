Where to watch SAG Awards 2023 live? Here's everything you need to know

The 29th SAG Awards 2023 are back. Screen Actors Guild Awards are one of the sought-after titles for which many A-grade actors run. SAG-AFTRA, as it is called, recognises and awards the year’s best performances in movies and television, which are being held on Sunday, February 26th, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

In celebration of their new partnership, the Screen Actor Guild Awards will be streamed live on Netflix and other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SAG-AFTRA's YouTube channel.

It has also come to light that in 2024, the SAG Awards will be streamed live on Netflix all around the globe, so everyone will be able to catch the live show.

As recently announced, National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree said in the statement while announcing the nominees, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show."

By conforming to his statement, Duncan added, "As the only televised awards programme exclusively honouring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."