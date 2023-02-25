Where to watch SAG Awards 2023 live? Here's everything you need to know
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are all set to stream this Sunday. Here is everything you need to know about the event.
The 29th SAG Awards 2023 are back. Screen Actors Guild Awards are one of the sought-after titles for which many A-grade actors run. SAG-AFTRA, as it is called, recognises and awards the year’s best performances in movies and television, which are being held on Sunday, February 26th, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Where to watch SAG Awards live?
In celebration of their new partnership, the Screen Actor Guild Awards will be streamed live on Netflix and other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SAG-AFTRA's YouTube channel.
It has also come to light that in 2024, the SAG Awards will be streamed live on Netflix all around the globe, so everyone will be able to catch the live show.
As recently announced, National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree said in the statement while announcing the nominees, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show."
By conforming to his statement, Duncan added, "As the only televised awards programme exclusively honouring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."
Who will host the 29th SAG Awards?
PEOPLE will once again present the official Post-SAG Awards Gala for the 25th time as they are thrilled to be committed to the SAG Awards. Editor-in-Chief, Wendy Naugle quoted in her release saying that "It's an honour to celebrate the incredible actors and the outstanding performances that have moved and changed us".
To which she added, "We are also proud to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, helping artists both in tough times, like during the pandemic, and exciting times, like when they first embark on their careers." "We want artists to have opportunities for years to come."
Film nominees at the upcoming SAG ceremony include:
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans and Women Talking
Actors nominated for their outstanding performance in a leading role:
- Cate Blanchett
- Viola Davis
- Danielle Deadwyler
- Austin Butler
- Brendan Fraser
- Adam Sandler
Television nominees for the 29th SAG Awards include:
