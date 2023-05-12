Where to watch Selling Sunset Season 6 online? Release date, cast, and more details

Selling Sunset is one of the most-watched reality TV programs on Netflix. The show centers around real estate brokers who make spectacular deals while engaging in drama. Christine Quinn, Heather El Moussa, and other actors have had their careers begun by the show. After five successful seasons, the show has been renewed for a sixth season and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for it. The trailer for season 6 is out and the video teases even more on personal drama and real estate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season, have a look:

Where to watch Selling Sunset season 6?

Season 6 of Selling Sunset will be accessible on Netflix, much like prior seasons. Netflix is the only place to see Selling Sunset. If you have a subscription, you may currently view all five seasons on the streaming service. You can test out the streaming service for 30 days without having to create an account if you haven't already. After your trial period is finished, you can choose the monthly plan of your choice.

When will Season 6 of Selling Sunset be released?

Selling Sunset season 6 is all set to release on May 19th on Netflix. The season will consist of eleven episodes and all of them will premiere on the same day. As per reports, filming for new episodes will start "later this summer” and Chrishell also confirmed the news on her Instagram. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "CONGRATS to this fun lovable crazy group! #SellingSunset has been officially renewed for season 6&7!" "Filming on season 6 begins this summer! Love our dysfunctional family!"

Selling Sunset Season 6 Cast

The show features an incredible list of cast including talented actors like Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Tarek El-Moussa, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, and Davina Potraz. Maya Vander, who experienced personal issues shortly after season 5 filming, is one cast member that said they won't be returning for season 6.

