Where To Watch Sweet Dreams Movie (2024) Online– Is It on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime? 11:27

Sweet Dreams is one outing that can be enjoyed having a wholesome time, the movie happens to be a sports comedy with a great cast. Well, even if you are not into sports, the movie will have you amused during the time of its run. However, the question remains: Can you stream it online?

Sadly, the movie is not available to stream online on any platform. Although it was out in the theaters back on April 12, 2024, it has not made its way to the TV screen as of yet.

Moreover, it's shocking that even though the film comes from the production of Paramount, it is not even available on their streaming platform Paramount+.

This comes following the announcement by Paramount back in 2022 that all of their outings would be made available on their streaming platform, following their theatrical release, beginning in 2024, as per Collider.

However, worry not, we have got you covered. If you are intrigued and wish to watch the movie, it is available to buy or rent on several streaming platforms. The buying and renting options are available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Spectrum, Fandango, Plex, as well as on Microsoft.

You can rent the movie for $5.99 on each of the abovementioned platforms. Meanwhile, you can even buy it on these streamers for a different set of prices. When it comes to Amazon Prime and Fandango, the sports outing is available for $13.49. Meanwhile, you can buy it on Apple TV and Microsoft for $14.99.

Sweet Dreams stars Johnny Knoxville, Bobby Lee, Mo Amer, Jay Mohr, GaTa, and Theo Von. The plot of the film revolves around a softball tournament and also focuses on the addictions and pain of the past of these characters.

As you can see almost everyone in the cast is a stand-up comedian, this flick brings forth a great time.