Where to Watch the 97th Academy Awards Best Picture Nominees

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced, and cinephiles are eagerly catching up on the films vying for Best Picture. Here’s a guide on where to watch the ten nominees.

1. Emilia Pérez

Emilia Pérez tells the story of a trans-Mexican cartel boss who vanishes from the criminal underworld, building a new life as a woman before reuniting with her family.

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix.

2. The Brutalist

Adrien Brody stars as a fictional Jewish Hungarian architect who immigrates to the United States after World War II and faces challenges as he rebuilds his life.

Where to watch: In theaters now. It will also be available on Apple TV soon.

3. Wicked

This musical prequel to The Wizard of Oz, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, explores the origin of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Where to watch: See it in theaters. You can rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, or Fandango at Home.

4. A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan in this film that chronicles the early days of his music career and his rise to fame.

Where to watch: Currently in theaters and will soon be streaming on Apple TV.

5. Conclave

Conclave offers a twist-filled look at the secretive process of selecting a new pope. Ralph Fiennes plays the cardinal overseeing the proceedings.

Where to watch: Available in theaters. You can also stream it on Peacock or rent and buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, or Fandango at Home.

6. Anora

Sean Baker directs this story about a sex worker who marries a young man, only to discover his family consists of disapproving Russian oligarchs.

Where to watch: Catch it in theaters. It’s also available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home.

7. Dune: Part Two

The epic saga continues as Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, now facing the Harkonnens, who have seized control of Arrakis.

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix or Max. It is also available to rent or buy on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, or YouTube TV.

8. The Substance

Demi Moore plays an aerobics instructor who turns to a mysterious black-market drug to maintain her spotlight.

Where to watch: It’s currently showing in theaters. You can also stream it on Mubi or rent and buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, or Fandango at Home.

9. I’m Still Here

Set in 1971 Brazil, this film tells the true story of a mother of five, played by Fernanda Torres, who reinvents herself during a turbulent military dictatorship.

Where to watch: In theaters now and coming soon to Apple TV.

10. Nickel Boys

This poignant story follows two Black boys forming a bond at a segregated reform school during the Jim Crow era.

Where to watch: Watch it in theaters, with a streaming release on Apple TV to follow.

