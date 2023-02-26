Where to watch the NAACP Images Awards 2023? Check deets about date, time, venue, host, and nominees
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards are taking place on February 25, 8 p.m. ET/PT. The event will be aired live on BET from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, California.
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards started off this week with its non-televised categories, and the main event is all set to take place on February 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The awards honour artists, entertainers, and change-makers across different cultures. Scroll below for all the details about the prestigious event.
Where to watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards?
The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards 2023 will be broadcast live on BET from Pasadena Civic Auditorium, in Pasadena, California. This will be the first time in three years that the event will take place in front of a live audience. It will also be simulcast on Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, MTV, MTV2, TV Land, and VH1. Online viewers can stream it on Sling, Direct TV Stream, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
Who will host the NAACP Image Awards 2023?
This year, the NAACP Image Awards is being hosted by legendary artist and actor Queen Latifah. This makes her the first solo woman host of the ceremony since Diana Ross in 2000. Speaking about it, the Grammy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer said, “It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop.“ She added, “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and, Black contribution to our industry and beyond.”
She is also nominated for her performance in CBS’ The Equalizer.
2023 NAACP Image Awards nominees and presenters
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar are leading the music categories at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards with five nods each.
Angela Bassett is nominated for the entertainer of the year award along with Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, and Zendaya.
Apart from this, Dule Hill, Quinta Brunson, Loretta Devine, Kenan Thompson, Brian Tyree Henry, Tyler James Williams, Angela Bassett, Donald Glover, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Zendaya, Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Maya Rudolph, Sherly Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tachina Arnold, and Tracee Ellis Ross are nominated across various acting categories.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Netflix have the most nominations with 15 and 12 nods respectively.
Among this year’s presenters are Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taye Diggs, Letitia Wright, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.
