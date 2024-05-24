The first season of Tires chronicles the story of Will, a man attempting to save his father's dying car dealership. Will faces many challenges along the road, primarily among them being his cousin Shane's antics in the shop. A second season has already been confirmed. In Tires, comedian Shane Gillis plays the title character of Shane and leads the ensemble. The show also stars Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, Chris O'Connor, and comedian Andrew Schulz in a guest appearance. Here's how to stream Tires Season 1.

Streaming details for Shane Gillis starrer Tires season 1

The comedian’s first scripted series started as a YouTube pilot, but after the success of his 2023 stand-up special, Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, Netflix acquired the six-episode comedy. All six episodes of Tires debuted Thursday, May 23 on Netflix.

You can purchase Netflix for as little as $6.99/month. Ad-free monthly options are also available for $15.49 (the Standard plan) or $22.99 (the Premium option).

Cast in Tires season 1

American stand-up comedian Shane Gillis will play Shane in the miniseries. The talented comedian Steve Gerben will play the part of Will, the unskilled successor to the car repair shop. Gerben co-wrote "Tires" and is most known for his work on "Gilly and Keeves." Dave in the series will be played by podcaster and stand-up comedian Stavros Halkias. The comic rose to fame in 2016 when he joined Cum Town as a co-host on the podcast. In the series, Jace Wade will take on the character of Chiropractor-Gabe.

Kilah in the comedy series will be portrayed by Kilah Fox. The talented actress Fox is most known for her role in "Gilly and Keeves," and she is slowly establishing herself in the entertainment industry. The series will feature an unknown character portrayed by stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster Andrew Schulz. Schulz rose to fame for his work on the Guy Code podcast on MTV2 and its two podcast spin-offs, The Brilliant Idiots Podcast and Flagrant Podcast.

