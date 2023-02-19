Where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2023? Every detail about date, time, streaming platforms, match cards

The 13 th WWE Elimination Chamber match has kickstarted at Bell Center, Montreal on Saturday, February 18 (ET). This marks the first Elimination Chamber match in Canada, and the second one which is taking place outside of the United States after 2022. The Elimination Chamber match marks the final major pay-per-view before the much-anticipated WrestleMania 39.

On the women’s side, six wrestlers – Liv Morgan, Asuka, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, vs, will wrestle it out to find out who will face RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the upcoming WrestleMania.

Today’s loaded event will include 5 matches in total with the main event featuring Sami Zayn facing off Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title in his hometown. Apart from this, fans will also get to see Austin Theory defend his United States Championship as he faces Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will also face other. The duo have fought singles matches earlier, with Lashley defeating Lesnar at the Royal Rumble Match in January. Edge and Beth Phoenix will face The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber.

Scroll below to know everything about the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber

What time is the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?

The WWE Elimination Chamber is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, 18 February (ET), with the kickoff show starting at 7 p.m.

Where can you watch the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber matches?

The WWE Elimination Chamber matches will be available to stream on Peacock on any device for viewers in the United States. For everyone else in other parts of the world, the match will be available on WWE Networks.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Cards