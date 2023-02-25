Where to watch Yellowstone Season 5? Here’s everything you need to know

Yellowstone , an American drama series, is undoubtedly one of the best television shows and has received immense love from audiences all over the globe. The award-winning series is expected to come back with new episodes of season 5 and fans are anxiously waiting to know what’s in store for the Dutton family. The story of the show revolves around John Dutton III and his fight against corrupt government employees. With so many twists and turns, Taylor Sheridan’s ranch drama is nothing short of spectacular. Read inside the article to know everything about the show:

The show predominantly focuses on the Dutton family, who owns Montana's largest ranch. Kevin Costner portrays the family patriarch, John Dutton, while Kelly Reilly is playing the role of his daughter Bethany and Wes Bentley is playing the role of his son Jamie.

When Will Yellowstone Be Back with Season 5 (part 2)?

The fifth season of the series included 14 episodes that were divided into two parts. Paramount Network has stated that the show would return for season 5 (part 2) with six new episodes in the Summer of 2023. However, the show has yet not announced any official release date.

Where to watch Yellowstone Season 5?

You can watch all the episodes of Yellowstone season 5, including the new ones, on Sling TV or Philo. Apart from this, you can also enjoy eight old episodes of Yellowstone season 5 through Amazon Prime Video.

Yellowstone: All cast and actors

What makes the series poles apart is its amazing cast and well-articulated dialogues. Created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, the show boasts of a cast full of amazing actors. The list includes Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, Kelly Reilly playing the role of Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelsey Asbille playing the role of Monica Long Dutton, Wes Bentley portraying the role of Jamie Dutton, Brecken Merrill plays Tate Dutton, Jefferson White playing the role of Jimmy Hurdstrom, Forrie J Smith portraying as Lloyd Pierce, Gil Birmingham portraying as Thomas Rainwater, Danny Huston playing the role of Dan Jenkins, Cole Hauser portraying as Rip Wheeler, and Wendy Moniz playing the role of Senator Lynelle Perry. The show stars Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner Kevin Costner as the chief protagonist.

