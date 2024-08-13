Where Was A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Filmed? All Shooting Locations Explored

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has been a hit for Netflix this year. The mystery series, based on Holly Jackson's novel series, is praised for its engaging plot and dramatic twists. A major factor in its success is its atmospheric setting.

Set in the fictional town of Little Kilton, England, the show follows Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), a high school student who reopens a local girl’s murder case. Her quest for justice uncovers hidden truths and puts her in serious danger.

The show’s locations were carefully selected to enhance its mysterious and secretive tone. Here are some key filming sites for A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder:

1. Bristol: Known for its diverse landscape and classic architecture, Bristol's Redmaids’ High School served as the school setting. The school's classical architecture complements the show's tone. Additionally, the Redcliffe Caves and Redland were used to depict suspenseful and varied scenes.

2. Axbridge, Somerset: Axbridge served as the main setting for the fictional Little Kilton. Its narrow streets and historic architecture perfectly recreated the book's setting.

3. Gloucestershire: Known for its use in films and TV shows like Sherlock, Doctor Who and Harry Potter, South Gloucestershire provided a historically rich backdrop, adding authenticity and enhancing the show's atmosphere.

All these locations played a very important part in making this show as good as it turned out to be as the atmospheric surroundings where the show is shot lends it a beautiful authenticity and increases the air of mystery which complements the storyline which deals with various twists and turns.

