Where Was Justin Timberlake's Wife Jessica Biel Hours Before His Arrest? Here's What Report Says

Jessica Biel could be there for Justin Timberlake amidst his arrest in Long Island as she was shooting for her upcoming show in New York City. The actress was captured in her shoot outfit as she walked alongside her co-star Elizabeth Banks hours before Timberlake’s arrest!

Jessica Biel couldn’t attend Timberlake’s hearing due to shooting schedule

The Sexy Back singer made a court appearance on June 18, but Biel did not seem present at the scene, which intrigued the netizens. Turns out, she was busy shooting for her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, with Elizabeth Banks in New York City on Monday, June 17.

Biel wore a blue corset top over a beige blouse and a long brown skirt with sandals. Meanwhile, co-star Banks, who will play her on-screen sister on the show, rocked an animal print top with a denim skirt and sandals as the duo walked along Central Park.

Biel was captured a few hours before her husband’s arrest for DWI on Tuesday, June 18. A source revealed to PEOPLE that Timberlake was on his way to a friend’s house after having the American Hotel in Sag Harbor when he was pulled over by cops.

He remained under custody until his hearing, for which he reportedly arrived handcuffed, accompanied by his attorney and two other individuals. “He did seem a bit upset. Jessica was not with him,” the source added.

Biel and Timberlake’s professional commitments

The power couple is going strong, both professionally and personally! While the Candy actress begins production for her new series, the Better Place singer is in the middle of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Most recently, both posted Father’s Day wishes on their Instagram accounts. Biel showered her husband with sweet words, and Timberlake wrote a love letter to his boys. “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us, you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun,” Biel captioned her post.

The post had pictures of the singer, 43, with one of their sons and featured a sweet selfie of the couple. “We love you,” she concluded her post.