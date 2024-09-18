Where Was Rich Homie Quan Laid To Rest? Everything We Know About His Last Rites And Celebration Of Life Event

Rich Homie Quan, known for hits like Type of Way and Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh), who passed away at 34 on September 5, was laid to rest on Tuesday, September 17, following a grand celebration of life ceremony attended by his friends, family, and fans.

The rapper, whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was honored with numerous musical tributes and remembrances from his close ones, including his father, Corey Lamar, and siblings, Andre Munford and Cekoya Munford, according to an obituary program shared online by the family.

“When I first held you, my life changed immediately,” Lamar wrote in a tribute included in the obituary. “Thank you for being the most amazing human being,” the mourning father added of his late son before expressing gratitude to God for allowing him to be his dad. “Until we meet again—rest in peace, son,” Lamar concluded.

Quan’s mother, Tammie Morgan-Chism, also honored her son, writing, “When man said I would never have kids, God blessed me with you, and you’ve been the anchor of my life from the beginning to the very end.” She too, like Lamar, expressed gratitude to the Lord for allowing her to have Quan for 34 years. Though she mentioned she would miss their routine early morning and late-night talks, Quan’s mother said she would find solace in knowing her son is now her personal angel.

The obituary described Quan as a proud father of five and a miracle child who had a passion for both baseball and music.

In his free time, Quan could often be found practicing his swing at a batting cage. He had played every position on the field over the years, gaining a deep understanding of the game. When not on the diamond, Quan was either listening to music or creating his own, the obituary noted.

It went on to detail Quan’s musical legacy, stating that after signing his first record deal in his early 20s, he became known for his commendable work ethic in the industry as he continued to shape Atlanta’s already iconic music scene with his distinctive style.

Just a day before his funeral, Quan’s estate released an emotional song titled Song Cry. Check it out below:

Quan, whose cause of death is still pending investigation, will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.

As reported by TMZ, an emergency call placed by his girlfriend on the day of Quan's death indicated that he passed away while sleeping on his living room couch on the night of September 4. His girlfriend detailed that Quan was foaming at the mouth when discovered by her.

