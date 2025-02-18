Where Was The White Lotus Season 3 Filmed? All About Thailand’s Most Luxurious Resorts And Stunning Locations

The highly rated third season of The White Lotus whisks away the audience to Thailand, revealing some of Thailand's most spectacular luxury resorts.

The White Lotus Season 3 features an entirely new cast ensemble, including familiar fan-favorite Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), Patrick Schwarzenegger, as well as new additions Blackpink's Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, and Jason Isaacs. The story follows wealthy tourists coping with personal and ethical challenges in Thailand's idyllic, Buddhist-influenced environment.

The location is particularly important, juxtaposing themes of Western excess against Eastern spirituality. Some of the main resorts include Koh Samui Four Seasons, Anantara Bophut, Anantara Lawana, and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket.

Filming takes place across several luxury resorts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Koh Samui Four Seasons is the main resort location, with the Ratliff family villa—a multi-story hideaway with in-villa chefs and ocean views galore. Nearby Anantara Bophut is the site for primary hotel amenities, such as the security checkpoint and lobby, as well as a jewelry store, and employee parking area.

Meanwhile, intimate bar and restaurant scenes are filmed at Anantara Lawana. In Phuket, Anantara Mai Khao's spa and wellness center captures the transformation and self-discovery themes of the show.

Outside of the resorts, shooting continued in Bangkok's famous landmarks, including the Grand Palace and the Michelin-starred restaurants. The show's immersive environment has made a lasting impact on the cast, who sing the praises of Thailand's hospitality and rich culture.

"The national characteristic in Thailand, it’s a cliche, but I found it to be true, is gentleness. There’s a gentleness and a kindness to Thai people, and I don’t mean working in the hotel, I mean everywhere. It’s unavoidable and it warms the soul," Isaacs told the outlet.

Similar to other seasons, HBO's show should prompt a reported surge in tourism since vacationers wish to see it all for themselves as they marvel at the beauty that has been depicted on screen.

The White Lotus Season 3 is now streaming on Max.