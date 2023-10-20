‘Where we were driving…’: When Chris Hemsworth recalled a scary incident that occurred on the set of Red Dawn

Acting in action films isn’t as easy as it seems to be. Many may consider that due to the presence of stunt coordinators and body doubles, an actor's work on an action film does not involve risk, but when it’s someone like Chris Hemsworth who aims to bring a sense of authenticity to his work and even attempt some of his own stunts, it becomes a lot more difficult.

Chris Hemsworth’s close call on sets of Red Dawn

Chris Hemsworth has a lot of experience of being in action films. But sometimes even the plethora of experience that you have and every security measure can’t save you from a bad move on set. Something similar happened to the Thor actor on the set of his film Red Dawn. A remake of the cult classic film from the 1980s, this action heavy film required the Extraction actor to do some heavy stunts.

While talking to Yahoo Entertainment in 2012, the actor revealed a close call that he had while performing a particular stunt. The scene was an adrenaline pumping car racing scene, in which the car was supposed to go through some flames.

“We went through a bunch of flames, and the front of the bonnet kind of lit up for a second, and then basically stayed lit. We slammed the brakes on, and the whole cabin started filling up with smoke.” the Marvel actor had revealed in the interaction with Yahoo Entertainment.

The situation turned serious pretty quickly with Hemsworth stuck in a car that could have exploded from the flames at any minute. With his mind frozen in the situation it was the quick work of the stunt crew that got him out of the situation alive.

ALSO READ: ‘The warden said you…’: When Chris Hemsworth revealed reason he went to prison and shared his experience

Chris Hemsworth on being humbled from the traumatic experience

An incident like this can be quite traumatic for anyone involved. With so much riding on his presence in the film, the actor felt incredibly humbled after the intense experience.

The Marvel actor revealed that in order to save himself in the situation, he tried to find his seatbelt so that he could remove it and get out of the car. But as luck would have it, he couldn’t find the seatbelt on that day. Thankfully, the professionals that were present on the set on that day ran over to him and helped him get out of the car before any fatal damage could have happened.

“And it was funny how useless I was at that point. And eventually there was somebody who ran over with a fire extinguisher and managed to put it out. I got out of there unscathed but with more of a bruised ego. I wasn't in a position to save anyone, let alone myself.” the Thor actor had revealed.

Advertisement

The whole incident just made the superstar appreciate the work of the brave stuntmen a lot more and get a reality check on his own limitations on the set.

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Chris Hemsworth opened up about how his daughter came to be named 'India'; DEETS Inside