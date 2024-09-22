Where Would One Tree Hill's Dan Scott, Nathan Scott & Jake Jagielski Be Now? Cast Members REVEAL

One Tree Hill cast members Bryan Greenberg, Lee Norris, James Lafferty, and Paul Johansson recently reflected on where they think their characters would be today. They also teased about the reboot currently being worked on.

In a Q&A held to mark the 21st anniversary of the premiere of the CW series in 2003, cast members spoke about what the show characters Dan Scott, Nathan Scott, and Jake Jagielski would be doing in the future and whether they would be up for a reunion. The event was held in Wilmington N.C. sponsored by the nonprofit Friends with Benefit Charity Events.

As per People, James Lafferty, who starred as Nathan Scott, revealed he desired that Nathan was with his spouse, Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz), and had a happy family. He also remarked that it would be interesting to follow the timeline of Nathan as a sports agent and how his career would have evolved.

Bryan Greenberg, a.k.a. Jake Jagielski, cracked a joke about his character that he would still be “on the run” because of some legal troubles. He jested saying his character would probably be, "Hiding out in Panama, playing guitar at a little beach bar waiting for Jenny to come get him. She's grown — she's sending me money."

The speculation about the characters’ likely arcs, so to say, blossomed towards hints of a sequel. Greenberg made some allusions that there was something in the pipeline while very recently, Hilarie Burton Morgan divulged that she’s been working on the show’s new version.

Meanwhile, Paul Johansson, who played Dan Scott, never broke out of character when he said he was done with Dan. The 60-year-old actor stated, "I moved on. But I had a good time playing him and I was honored to be given such an interesting character." Just as teasingly, he floated the idea that Dan could be ‘running for president’ to garner more laughter and boos from the audience.

As Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton continue to work on the all-female-led version of the hit series with fresh perspectives, the original One Tree Hill is available for streaming on Hulu and Max.

