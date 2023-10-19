‘Whether we choose to tell stories…’: When Tom Hiddleston expressed his thoughts and fascination with ‘extremity’

Tom Hiddleston proved his acting prowess by delivering a compelling performance in the 2015 dystopian thriller film, High-Rise. Hiddleston, who portrayed Dr Robert Laing in the film, took a moment to share insights into the film as he revealed his reasons why stories of extremity resonate so profoundly with the general masses.

Tom Hiddleston believes that humans are “fascinated by extremity”

High-Rise delves into the life of Dr Laing as he moves into a luxury high-rise tower block, where societal hierarchy is stacked with the super-rich at the top and the poorer strata living at the bottom. The tale unfolds as the residents, isolated within their tower, descend into class warfare and chaos. Hiddleston believes that films like High-Rise captivate our imagination because humans are inherently "fascinated by extremity."

Hiddleston, told The Standard , that people like to witness the extreme stories on screen as it offers them an opportunity to spot themselves in the middle of such chaos. The superstar shared, “Whether we choose to tell stories about the end of the world or aliens or zombies or something, some event that pushes us into a physically extreme place: We want to know who are we in those moments? Who are we when there's some terrible, cataclysmic event?"

Tom Hiddleston revealed that High-Rise depicts the British civilisation

Director Ben Wheatley emphasized that their film, focusing on societal collapse, isn't far removed from the precariousness of reality, stating, "It's not a million miles away from what our lives could be." Hiddleston too expressed his opinions on the film stating that the film represented British society, being trapped as things began to go wrong. "I think Ballard tapped into that, and that's really what High-Rise is - it's a microcosm of British civilisation, trapped in a tower block, and things start to go terribly wrong," Hiddleston added at the time.

Tom Hiddleston's perspective on the allure of extremity in storytelling offers a unique insight into our collective fascination with exploring the limits of human existence, even in the most extreme circumstances. High-Rise is not merely a fictional narrative; it serves as a sobering reminder of how thin the line between order and chaos can be.

