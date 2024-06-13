Which Anya Taylor-Joy Role Led To Her 'First Heartbreak?' Find Out

Anya Taylor Joy’s debut film The Witch served as her breakthrough in Hollywood following which she became one of the most in-demand actors of her generation. While debut movies happen to gift most actors their many firsts such as their first kiss, Taylor-Joy felt her “first heartbreak.”

The role paved the way for many more iconic roles for the actor including Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Emma, BBC’s Peaky Blinders, and the latest Furiosa. As she has been nailing each role she plays, Taylor-Joy recalled how she felt wrapping the 2015 horror flick and it got her through her first real heartbreak.

Anya Taylor-Joy was emotionally overwhelmed as she wrapped production of her debut film

In Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the 28-year-old actor revealed that she cries “hysterically” on airplanes which is her go-to thing after wrapping her projects. But “it’s good crying,” she said.

She recalled that her first heartbreak was “not a relationship.” She continued, “My first heartbreak was finishing my first job, and experiencing that loss. The loss of there was a world that existed with a group of people that became my everything for a period of time, and now it’s over. I had no concept as to how to deal with that.”

Anya Taylor-Joy’s career and achievements

After leaving school at 16 to pursue acting and playing small roles on television, Taylor-Joy made her feature film debut with Robert Eggers’s The Witch and since then there has been no looking back for her. She reunited with Eggers and his team for the 2022 epic historical action film The Northman.

Taylor-Joy rose to global fame for her portrayal of the chess prodigy in The Queen’s Gambit which earned her Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Regarding her character in the coming-of-age period drama miniseries, she said, “I think spending seven episodes with Beth was good. Any less, I would’ve felt cheated or I would’ve felt like I didn’t spend the time with her to make sure that she was ok. It sounds mental, but I know you understand what I mean.”

Her latest post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is touted to be the biggest project of her career so far. “The thing that makes me most excited about ‘Furiosa’ is No. 1, (director) George Miller,” Taylor-Joy said.