Which Beach Boys members are dead? Exploring founding and past members, current lineup amid Jeffrey Foskett's demise

The Beach Boys, an iconic American rock band formed in 1961, epitomize the sun-soaked sound of Southern California. Their harmonious blend of surf music, rock, and pop catapulted them to stardom with hits like Surfin' U.S.A. and Good Vibrations. Led by Brian Wilson's innovative production and the band's harmonizing vocals, they crafted a unique sonic landscape. Despite internal struggles and lineup changes, their enduring influence is undeniable, marking them as one of the most influential and celebrated bands in the history of popular music.

Which Beach Boys members are dead?

Jeffrey Foskett, a musician well-known to Beach Boys enthusiasts for over four decades as a key member of the touring bands led by both Brian Wilson and Mike Love, passed away on Monday at the age of 67 after a battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer. Referred to as the "vice principal of the Beach Boys" by the core members, Foskett held a unique position as a musician who earned the approval of all the group's sometimes conflicting factions throughout the years. He was a member of Wilson's solo band from 1998 to 2014 and had significant stints with Love's Beach Boys, first from 1981 to 1998, and later from 2015 until his hiatus due to stage 4 cancer in 2019.

Brian Wilson expressed his grief over the loss of his former bandmate, Jeff Foskett, in a social media post, stating, “I’m so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed. Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel. I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since. I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.”

Which members of Beach Boys are left?

Brian Wilson, the eldest of the Wilson brothers, was born on June 20, 1942, in Inglewood, California. His musical talent became evident at a very young age, and he started playing the piano as he grew older. Brian's father, Murry Wilson, was an aspiring musician and served as the Beach Boys' manager from 1961 to 1964.

Mike Love, born on March 15, 1941, in Los Angeles, had a musical upbringing with a variety of instruments in his home. His mother was an avid music fan, and Love was surrounded by music from a young age. When the Beach Boys signed their record deal in 1962, Love, jokingly referred to as the "old man in the group," was 21 years old.

Al Jardine, born in Lima, Ohio, on September 3, 1942, and raised in Hawthorne, California, had a strong interest in the banjo. Despite pushing for a more folksy Beach Boys sound, Jardine was overruled by the rest of the band. He left the group briefly after their first single but returned in 1963 and continued to be part of the band for many years.

David Marks, born on August 22, 1948, joined the Beach Boys in 1962 as the rhythm guitarist, taking over for Jardine. Although he contributed to early releases, Marks left the group in 1963 due to disagreements with Murry. He continued to perform with other acts and formed his own band, The Marksmen.

Bruce Johnston, born on June 27, 1942, in Peoria, Illinois, joined the Beach Boys in 1965. A classically trained pianist, Johnston missed out on the group's early success but had a background in music production before becoming a member.

Ricky Fataar, born in Durban, South Africa, on September 5, 1952, was a skilled musician who played in The Flames with his brothers before joining the Beach Boys. He and Blondie Chaplin were asked to join the group after their band, The Flames, caught the attention of Beach Boys manager Jack Rieley.

Blondie Chaplin, who also started with The Flames, joined the Beach Boys along with Fataar. Carl Wilson helped ease Chaplin's initial intimidation, and the two South African musicians became integral members of the Beach Boys.

