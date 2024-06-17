Which Broadway Shows Has Nick Jonas Been Part Of? His Theater Career Explored Amid The Last Five Years Casting

The popular face of the renowned American band Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, emerged as one of the most cherished teen heartthrobs of the 2000s alongside his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Since then, he has made immense growth both as a solo artist and as a coach on The Voice, with several solo albums, Broadway performances, and more in his kitty. Nick Jonas is currently all set to return to Broadway, starring in the first-ever Broadway production of the musical The Last Five Years, opposite popular actress Adrienne Warren.

Having previously performed in several Broadway shows, Nick's return is highly anticipated. If you're a fan eager to see Nick Jonas on stage, scroll below to keep reading more about his notable Broadway performances.

Nick Jonas in Les Misérables and other acting projects

Nick Jonas has ventured into the acting world a few times. On the theater front, he's appeared in Les Misérables twice: the first time in 2003, playing Gavroche, and then again in 2010, playing Marius Pontmercy. However, his most prominent Broadway run was playing J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2012.

Meanwhile, his co-star, Adrienne Warren, made her debut in Bring It On: The Musical and was also a part of the project Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. Jonas also played the role of Nate Kulina on the TV show Kingdom for three years and appeared in the Ryan Murphy-created Scream Queens.

Advertisement

More details about Nick Jonas's character in The Last Five Years

The plot of the musical revolves around an ambitious rising author and a struggling actress whose paths cross as they fall in and out of love over a timeline of five years. Director Whitney White, a renowned Tony Award winner, has termed the project one of the greatest original American musicals and had high praise for the cast, calling them a powerhouse of performance and true theater lovers.

The musical includes popular songs like The Next Ten Minutes, Still Hurting, and many more. Audiences will see themselves reflected in the characters of Jamie and Cathy as they navigate their complex emotions and relationships amidst the drama, falling in love, letting go, and exploring the intense human emotions that resonate deeply with viewers.

Apart from this, Nick Jonas is all ready to appear in the film The Good Half, releasing in July 2024.