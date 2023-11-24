Which character can Anya Taylor-Joy play in Marvel's Fantastic Four in 2025? Exploring casting rumors for the reboot

Excitement is brewing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot gears up for production in 2024. One name that’s buzzing around is the talented Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her stellar performances in The Queen’s Gambit and The New Mutants. Let’s dive into the casting rumors and explore which character Taylor-Joy might bring to life in this epic 2025 release.

A gender-bent silver surfer?

Marvel fans are in for a treat as reports suggest that Taylor-Joy could step into the cosmic shoes of a gender-bent Silver Surfer. The iconic character, traditionally portrayed as male, might get a fresh and exciting twist with Taylor-Joy’s casting. This could mark a historic moment in the Marvel universe and bring a new dynamic to the superhero lineup.

No one is Taylor-Joy linked to the Silver Surfer role, but there are whispers of her taking on an undisclosed villain character. Marvel Studios seems to be embracing the trend of powerful female villians, following in the footsteps of Wanda Maximoff and Hela. Could Taylor-Joy be the next formidable foe to challenge the Fantastic Four.

Unraveling Marvel’s mystery

The Marvel multiverse is expanding, and with it, the introduction of cosmic entities like galactus. Rumors circulate that Oscar winner Javier Bardem might portray the planet-devouring character. How might Taylor-Joy’s character fit into the cosmic narrative, and could she have a connection to the enigmatic Galactus.

Anya Taylor-Joy already left her mark on Marvel as Illyana Rasputin in The New Mutants. As we eagerly await official castic announcements, the question remains: who whill she become in the Fantastic Four reboot? The mystery surrounding her role adds an extra layer of anticipation to an already highly awaited film.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige promises that the Fantastic Four will be a big pillar in the MCU’s future. Director Matt Shakman hints at a unique storytelling approach, promising a version of the Fantastic Four that is unlike anything you’ve seen before. As we piece together the casting puzzle, one thing is certain—the Fantastic Four are set to redefine superhero storytelling once again.

